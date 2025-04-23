Woman Was Denied Extra Pay On Holidays, So She Found A Legal Workaround And Turned The Policy Against Management

Some workplace policies sound fair until you see how they’re enforced.

Won’t pay x1.5 on Bank Holiday Monday? Enjoy paying double! I am currently working for a DIY store. It’s an okay job but the management sure are… questionable. So for those not in the UK, “Bank Holiday Monday” is a national holiday. Most places (including schools) are close.

The store where this woman works doesn’t close early on Bank Holiday Monday.

It’s common for places open on bank holiday to pay their workers anywhere from x1.25 to x2 their salary, or close early as a way to make it less unfair to workers. We don’t close early.

She asked her manager why.

I questioned my manager a while ago, “Do you pay more then?” The manager goes, “No, no, you just get an extra day as holiday instead.” This is complete crap! Yes, you are entitled to take 4 to 6 weeks of holiday a year, but you’ll be damned if the mangers here approve it all. So the extra day is nothing.

Their unused holidays do not carry over to the next year.

Our holiday also resets at the end of the year. Meaning, if you don’t take two weeks in 2020, you will not get an extra two weeks in 2021. And you also don’t get paid for the holiday you didn’t take when it resets. Therefore, an ultimate win for management. Go figure.

As payback, she signed up for every Bank Holiday Monday.

My manager basically told us all to “stop whining” and do “what you are paid to do” because you still “get something.” The malicious compliance kicked in when I signed myself up for every Bank Holiday Monday. I did this without a single “whine.”

Then, when she leaves in August, she will be paid for all unused holidays.

Why? Because I leave in August, which is before the holiday reset. Which means, my manager has to pay up all the holiday I didn’t take due to legal laws in England. This mean it’s legally required you pay any holiday not taken after someone has resigned. So that what I (and everyone else I’ll add) wanted has turned into a double.

She hasn’t taken a single day off.

He never shuts up about overspending employee/labour budget and how we all need to take holiday before we leave. He hasn’t noticed yet, but I’ve never taken a day of holiday.

Given the circumstances, it sounds like a wise solution to get paid for all the holidays when it’s time to quit.

Sometimes, you have to be familiar with legal laws to plan out the best revenge.

