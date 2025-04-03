Woman Was Mistaken For A Daycare Worker By Another Mom, But Even Though She Corrected Her, The Entitled Parent Threatened To Get Her Fired

People make honest mistakes sometimes, but some take it way too far.

This woman was helping a friend drop off her kids at daycare, but a stranger assumed she worked there.

Even after she clarified that she didn’t work there, the parent didn’t believe her.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Woman tried to get me fired from a job I don’t have. It started off as a semi-understandable mistake. I was with a friend dropping off her kids at daycare. I was carrying her youngest who kept calling me “Miss J” as that’s what she has been taught to call me.

This woman ignored the other mom dropping off her kid.

I handed her off to her daycare teacher and turned to walk out. A woman who had been behind me tried to hand me her kid. I just ignored her because I was half asleep and focused on other things. So, she snapped her fingers at me and told me to hurry up and that she was late for work.

She told her she didn’t work there.

It clicked that she thought I worked there. I told her, “I don’t work here, but I think she can help you.” I pointed at one of the people who did work there. This woman rolled her eyes and said, “It takes two seconds to take my kid. I don’t care if you’re clocked in or not, do your damn job.”

She repeated that she didn’t work there.

I replied with, ” I don’t work here,” and turned to walk away. The lady then stomped off, and I went outside to wait on my friend. My friend came out a few moments later laughing. She said “you’re fired” to me.

Apparently, the lady told her friend to get her fired.

I asked what she was talking about. She said that after I walked out, the lady saw my friend and told her that I was extremely unprofessional and refused to do my job. She then demanded my friend (who also doesn’t work at the daycare) “fire me or else…”

Now, she realized why the lady thought she worked at the daycare.

I thought about it and realized that my friend’s child calling me “Miss” made them thought that I wasn’t dropping off my kid. And the fact that I was dressed very similar to the workers, I can understand them thinking I work there. Until I said I don’t. I don’t know why she thought my friend in her pajama bottoms and oversized sweater worked there though. I also don’t get the entitlement of “fire this person or else.”

It worries me a little that the mom who wanted to get her fired has no clue who the real daycare workers are. She needs to make sure she doesn’t leave her child with the wrong person!

Some people’s entitlement is just unbelievable.

