You May Be Tempted To Go With American Mayo Brands, But There’s An Ingredient In Kewpie Mayo That Might Make You Switch

by Ben Auxier

I remember the first day I realized that mayonnaise and Miracle Whip were not, in fact, the same thing.

Because while mayo is a sort of cool creamy condiment that’s nice on a sandwich, Miracle Whip is some kind of toxic pus from the underworld.

So what about different BRANDS of mayo? Let’s check in with TikTok user @steelpan.guy:

“What’s the difference between Kewpie Mayo and Big Brand Mayo?” he asks as he scans both items in a grocery aisle.

“Biggest difference is Kewpie was originated in Japan with a couple secret ingredients in it. MSG and another secret ingredient in the extra egg yolk makes Kewpie Mayo a lot better than Big Mayo.”

“Usually it’s a little bit cheaper than the Big Brand Mayo, and it’s 10 times better. Try it next time you’re at the store.”

“It’s gonna change your life.”

what big mayonnaise doesn’t want you to know

So, where do people think this brand ranks?

Be careful how you use it:

Something is a little fishy here…

The price isn’t always right, either.

Now I really want a sandwich.

Categories: STORIES
