You May Be Tempted To Go With American Mayo Brands, But There’s An Ingredient In Kewpie Mayo That Might Make You Switch
by Ben Auxier
I remember the first day I realized that mayonnaise and Miracle Whip were not, in fact, the same thing.
Because while mayo is a sort of cool creamy condiment that’s nice on a sandwich, Miracle Whip is some kind of toxic pus from the underworld.
So what about different BRANDS of mayo? Let’s check in with TikTok user @steelpan.guy:
“What’s the difference between Kewpie Mayo and Big Brand Mayo?” he asks as he scans both items in a grocery aisle.
“Biggest difference is Kewpie was originated in Japan with a couple secret ingredients in it. MSG and another secret ingredient in the extra egg yolk makes Kewpie Mayo a lot better than Big Mayo.”
“Usually it’s a little bit cheaper than the Big Brand Mayo, and it’s 10 times better. Try it next time you’re at the store.”
“It’s gonna change your life.”
@steelpan.guy
what big mayonnaise doesn’t want you to know
So, where do people think this brand ranks?
Be careful how you use it:
Something is a little fishy here…
The price isn’t always right, either.
Now I really want a sandwich.
