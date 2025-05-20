‘I ended up with the jankiest-looking halter.’ – A Bride Warned Women About Buying Wedding Dresses At David’s Bridal

This woman really went through it…

A TikTokker named Kate posted a video on the social media platform and explained why she thinks people should avoid David’s Bridal stores when it comes time to buy wedding dresses.

Kate said she went to a David’s Bridal store and told the worker to support her dress choice because she thought her family wouldn’t like it.

She said, “The next day, me and my family go in, and we start with that dress. I say, ‘This is my dress.’

My family is like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know. It’s boring.’”

The worker, surprisingly, agreed with her family members.

Kate finally agreed to buy a strapless gown because the manager promised her they would attach a strap for her.

But then things went sideways.

Kate said, “I show her the picture that the manager had taken of what she thought we could do, and she’s like, ‘That’s not possible.’ Well, that’s the whole reason I bought this dress, because you pushed me into it so hard. They’re like, ‘Yeah, I guess we can’t do it.’”

She was upset that the dress was turned into a halter and she told viewers, “I’m not talking about a cute, intricate, looks like it was made to be a halter. I’m talking about a ribbon just going around my neck. It was not cute, and it was not comfortable. So I ended up with the jankiest-looking halter as my wedding dress.”

Kate said she was working as a server when a different manager from the store told her she’d be good at selling dresses.

She said, “I was very desperate for another job. I was paying for a wedding. So I worked at David’s Bridal. It was awful.”

Kate said she was told to upsell brides and she added, “They teach you, ‘I don’t care if it’s in their budget. I don’t care if the accessories are in their budget. Nothing you show them should be in their budget.’ Then you have to make them apply for the David’s Bridal credit card.”

She continued, “I refused to do that. I can’t in good conscious do this. There are so many beautiful dresses within their budget. Why do I have to show them ones that are three times their budget?”

Kate said she was told not to come into work if there weren’t enough appointments with brides.

She said, “Which was fine, except that they would call me like 15 minutes before I was supposed to start my shift, and they were so rude to people. It was the worst job ever.”

