A Car Dealership Employee Said He Saw A Man Buy One Woman A Bentley And Another A Rolls-Royce

It must be nice to live the high life, huh?

Private jets, caviar dinners, beachside houses…

And there’s also that whole “buying different women new cars” thing!

Yeah, I’m not so sure if that’s a good thing or a bad thing…

A car dealership employee posted a video and told viewers about a high rolling customer who is definitely making his life pretty complicated.

The man said he sells cars at a luxury dealership in Dallas. He explained that a woman told him her boyfriend was going to buy her a car and she was interested in a Bentley.

The TikTokker admitted that a lot of men promise to buy women cars and never follow through, so he told the customer he’d take $5,000 off the price of the Bentley if he actually bought the car.

The woman came back with her boyfriend, and the salesman thought he was going to get into trouble for promising the $5,000 discount when he didn’t have the power to do that.

The salesman negotiated with the man and he said that he’d be back the next morning with a hefty check at 9 a.m. to buy the Bentley.

The man and the woman showed up around noon the next day and he followed through on buying the Bentley.

The salesman said he was surprised that the man put the car entirely in the woman’s name…and he was even more surprised when the woman told him that she’d met the man who bought her the car only two days earlier.

Fast forward a few months, and the salesman heard another woman say, “my boyfriend’s going to buy me a car today.”

And guess what?

The same man who’d previously bought the woman a Bentley came in and bought this lady a Rolls-Royce.

Wow!

Take a look at the video.

Check out what viewers had to say.

This individual wants in on this action.

Another person chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

This fella is the definition of a PLAYER.

