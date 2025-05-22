‘New car with all the benefits.’ – A Car Expert Says You Can Buy “New” Vehicles Every Three Years If You Follow This Method

Does buying a new car every three years sound like crazy talk to you?

Well, according to a woman named Toni, that’s what folks should be doing.

She posted a video on TikTok and told viewers why she feels this way.

Toni told viewers, “You can buy a new car every three years by doing this. And this ain’t nothing I heard. This is how I buy all my new cars.”

She continued, “It’s not a lease. You don’t need a lot of money down. You get the best interest rates. New car with all the benefits by buying a courtesy or a loaner car.”

Toni said, “Up to $15,000 that you don’t have to negotiate for. Over 30 years of financing cars, I have found that this is the best way to buy a new car.”

She added, “Most of these car dealerships, they sell courtesy or loaner cars. Only thing you need to do? You have to ask.”

Toni ended with a life lesson and said, “‘You have not because you ask not.’ James 4:2.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person wants more…

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

It sounds like she has it all figured out…

I’m still not convinced, though.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁