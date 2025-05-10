A Car Owner Explained Why She Traded In Her Mercedes For A Mazda. – ‘You can get so many more features in another car brand.’

Are luxury cars worth it?

Well, I guess it depends on who you talk to, but the TikTokker you’re about to hear from knows where she stands on this issue.

Her name is Rosie and she took to the social media platform and talked about why she traded in her Mercedes for a Mazda.

Rosie said, “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you do not need a luxury vehicle. And here is why I believe that as somebody who loved my Mercedes.”

She continued,

“If you need to replace something, it’s going to cost so much more than if you have just like a normal car brand, and it’s just gonna be more difficult.”

She added, “You can get so many more features in another car brand than what you’re going to pay for the same price as your, like, base-level Mercedes.”

Rosie said that she was worried about parking such a nice car on the street, as well.

She told viewers, “On this app, you open it and you see all the influencers getting super luxury vehicles. This is just more of, like, a normal person, down-to-earth perspective.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Maybe those fancy cars just aren’t worth it…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.