A Car Reviewer Shared What She Doesn’t Like About the Kia Telluride

A car reviewer named Jill took to TikTok to explain that there are some things about the 2024 Kia Telluride that she’s just not too crazy about.

Jill said that the Kia Telluride is “generally a really nice family vehicle,” but that it costs about $54,000 to get all the nice features.

The TikTokker then said that the Telluride should get 20 miles per gallon in the city and 26 miles per gallon on the highway, but the car she was driving only got around 12.1 miles per gallon.

Jill told viewers she thought the seats were a bit too stiff, she wasn’t crazy about the cupholders, and that the automatic trunk could be activated too easily.

Jill then said, “You do not have wireless Apple CarPlay. You have all of this great technology, and you do not have wireless Apple CarPlay.”

She told viewers that people need to connect their iPhones to the Telluride with a USB-A cable because the USB-C port in the vehicle can’t be used for Apple CarPlay.

