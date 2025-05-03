A Chili’s Waitress Shared How Much Money She Made in One Shift. – ‘That made the grand total $26.90 per hour.’

If you’ve ever wondered how much waitresses at Chili’s make on a regular shift, today is your lucky day!

A Chili’s employee named Nelly posted a video on TikTok and offered viewers the real deal about how much she made on a typical day at work.

Nelly referenced her friend Parker and said, “He told me to make a video of how much I make at Chili’s.”

Nelly said she had 35 tables during her shift. The tips she received ranged from $20 to one cent.

Nelly said, “My total was $271, and then I had to tip-out $70. So that left me with $201. That made the grand total $26.90 per hour.”

In an email, Nelly said this was an average day at work. She explained, “Some days, I make less and some days I make more.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

