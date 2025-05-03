May 3, 2025 at 2:48 pm

A Chili’s Waitress Shared How Much Money She Made in One Shift. – ‘That made the grand total $26.90 per hour.’

by Matthew Gilligan

three photos of a chili's waitress

TikTok/@nellygadd

If you’ve ever wondered how much waitresses at Chili’s make on a regular shift, today is your lucky day!

A Chili’s employee named Nelly posted a video on TikTok and offered viewers the real deal about how much she made on a typical day at work.

a waitress at chili's

TikTok/@nellygadd

Nelly referenced her friend Parker and said, “He told me to make a video of how much I make at Chili’s.”

Nelly said she had 35 tables during her shift. The tips she received ranged from $20 to one cent.

woman talking about being a waitress

TikTok/@nellygadd

Nelly said, “My total was $271, and then I had to tip-out $70. So that left me with $201. That made the grand total $26.90 per hour.”

In an email, Nelly said this was an average day at work. She explained, “Some days, I make less and some days I make more.”

woman sitting in a booth at a restaurant

TikTok/@nellygadd

Let’s take a look at the video.

@nellygadd

idk who this guy is but he says I can be a tiktoker so… i’m gonna try! @Parker Jones #chilis #waitress #waitressproblems #server #money #tips #viral #fyp

♬ Storytelling – Adriel

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person was surprised.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 8.46.36 AM A Chilis Waitress Shared How Much Money She Made in One Shift. That made the grand total $26.90 per hour.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 8.46.50 AM A Chilis Waitress Shared How Much Money She Made in One Shift. That made the grand total $26.90 per hour.

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 8.47.00 AM A Chilis Waitress Shared How Much Money She Made in One Shift. That made the grand total $26.90 per hour.

Just another day at work…

If you’re a waitress.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter