A Chili’s Waitress Shared How Much Money She Made in One Shift. – ‘That made the grand total $26.90 per hour.’
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve ever wondered how much waitresses at Chili’s make on a regular shift, today is your lucky day!
A Chili’s employee named Nelly posted a video on TikTok and offered viewers the real deal about how much she made on a typical day at work.
Nelly referenced her friend Parker and said, “He told me to make a video of how much I make at Chili’s.”
Nelly said she had 35 tables during her shift. The tips she received ranged from $20 to one cent.
Nelly said, “My total was $271, and then I had to tip-out $70. So that left me with $201. That made the grand total $26.90 per hour.”
In an email, Nelly said this was an average day at work. She explained, “Some days, I make less and some days I make more.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
@nellygadd
idk who this guy is but he says I can be a tiktoker so… i’m gonna try! @Parker Jones #chilis #waitress #waitressproblems #server #money #tips #viral #fyp
Viewers shared their thoughts.
