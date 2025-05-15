Curious Ace Hardware Customer Asked An Employee About How Much Money He Makes

If you’re the type of person who gets curious about how much money people make at their jobs, we think you’ll be plenty interested in this viral TikTok video.

A man asked an Ace Hardware employee he asks…and the results might surprise you.

The TikTokker asked the man if Ace Hardware pays well and the worker told him that he works as an inventory manager and he makes between $24 and $32 an hour.

The worker said, “I pretty much make sure the store remains stocked. I am responsible for any kind of presentation choices within the store, and remodeling. I was hired as a manager. I’ve got 10 years of Office Depot behind me.”

The worker offered viewers some advice and said, “If you are more tech-focused or tech-minded, then I would say a store like Best Buy, Staples, Office Depot, they’d probably be a better fit for you.”

He continued, “At least here, in the retail side of it, having some kind of background will help. If you’re trying to learn more about hardware, plumbing, yeah, we can train you in those fields to a degree.”

The employee added that people who want to learn advanced skills such as HVAC should link up with a handyman and learn from them.

