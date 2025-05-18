An Aldi Customer Was Being Rude, So An Employee Made Her Wait Even Longer To Check Out

Boy, are people rude!

Not all of them, of course, but enough to grind our gears!

Check out what this woman had to say about a fellow customer who deserved to be put in her place.

Petty clerk vs. snotty customer. “Gather round my petty friends while I tell you the tale of the grocery store clerk who defended my honor (such as it is). Picture if you will, me, a slightly harried middle aged woman whose common sense has apparently left the building. On the day before Easter (in the Bible Belt south) I thought it was a good idea to go shopping – grocery and clothing. It wasn’t.

This doesn’t sound fun…

To say it was overly people-y would be an understatement. I like people, in small doses. Massive crowds and I get anxious. Lots of people in the red dot store blocking aisles while they chat with friends/family members/accomplices and far too many children and I get a little tense. After leaving the red dot store I went to ALDI. Ahhh heaven… not too many people, no Muzak, and no one blocking the aisles. I quickly found everything I needed and got in line to check out. There is only one check out line but the guy at the till is checking everyone out quickly. It’s my turn and I do my usual pleasantries “how has your day been? Have you been busy?” He said it had been steady but not overly busy. I mentioned he was lucky because everywhere I had been so far had been massively people-y and I was done with people for awhile. He started laughing and said he knew exactly how I felt.

What’s that noise…?

While I’m talking to him, I keep hearing muttering from behind me but can’t make out what the woman was saying. But apparently, the nice clerk could. After I had walked away with my slip to bag my groceries, he called over “Ma’am, can I check your slip?” Okay, not a problem. Brought my slip back to him and he started looking at it. I went back to bagging, figuring he would tell me if there was an issue. A few minutes later, I finish bagging and turn back to the clerk who winks, slightly tips his head to the woman in line, hands me my slip and tells me to have a nice day.

He made her day a little bit worse.

The woman standing in line looks furious. Now, I’m not completely sure what happened but I think the woman behind me said something mean to or about me and the clerk heard it. He decided she needed a bit of petty retribution and made her wait longer than she needed to. Before anyone asks, she was the only person in line behind me at the time. Not all super petty heroes wear capes…”

Maybe next time, she won’t complain while she stands in line!

She probably will, though.

