A Driver Said She Got Ripped Off After She Took Her Car To An Auto Shop After An Accident

If you’ve ever been screwed over by a mechanic, this story is gonna bring bad some painful memories.

It comes to us from a TikTokker named Andrea, and she posted a series of videos and told viewers why she was furious with the workers at an auto shop after she had an accident.

Andrea said her car was taken to an auto repair shop after the accident, but was told that there weren’t any mechanical issues…

But they did say she owed them $8,000 for fixes to the car’s body.

Andrea got in touch with her insurance company and was told that the auto shop couldn’t diagnose any mechanical problems.

She said she got on a three-way phone call with the shop and her insurance company and her car was taken to another shop.

Andrea was upset and she told the workers at the second shop not to do anything to her car. Now, Andrea is upset and she thinks she might be the victim of insurance fraud.

Andrea posted a follow-up video and told viewers how things went downhill even further.

Her car was towed to a Kia dealership and the original auto shop she dealt with wanted $500.

Andrea paid the bill, but the auto shop said they never got the money and they canceled the tow truck to the dealership.

Andrea was livid and she got in touch with State Farm to have the auto shop removed from their list of approved service providers.

In the next video, Andrea said her car finally made it to the dealership…but she was told she needed to pay $150 for a diagnostic test, even though it was supposed to be covered by her insurance.

Andrea posted yet another update and said that the auto shop’s area manager called her and apologized for what happened after a worker sent him her original TikTok video.

The manager said he’d refund her the $500 she spent and that the shop would inspect her car to make everything was okay.

Jeez!

They were definitely trying to pull a fast one on her!

Which is sadly all too common.

