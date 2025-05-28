May 28, 2025 at 10:48 am

A Driver’s Car Suffered Engine Failure After Only 19,000 Miles And Had To Get A Full Replacement

TikTok/@hannahgetsoutdoors

Well, this sucks…and it’s quite unexpected!

A TikTokker named Hannah posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers someone who is going through a really hard time right now with a relatively new vehicle.

Viewers can hear the car’s engine having a hard time in the video and the text overlay says that the owner had to get a full engine replacement after only 19,000 miles.

The text overlay also reads, “Everybody wants to talk about their Tahoes, Suburbans, Yukons, Yukon XLs blowing up.”

Yikes…that’s not good…

Check out the video.

Regular maintenance, regular oil changes. 2023 Suburban #fyp #suburban #engine #suv #blownup #gm #generalmotors

♬ original sound – Hannah

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person offered some advice.

Another TikTokker wsa surprised.

And this viewer nailed it.

Well, that was unexpected!

