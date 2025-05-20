May 20, 2025 at 4:48 am

‘Would you say body language intertwines with psychology?’ – A Former Olive Garden Employee Talked About The Strange Interview She Had

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about olive garden

TikTok/@_angelmami

As someone who’s been through quite a few job interviews in his life, I feel for this woman.

She posted a video on TikTok and told folks about the awkward interview she had when she tried to score a job at an Olive Garden restaurant.

woman talking about a restaurant interview

TikTok/@_angelmami

The TikTokker said she went back to Olive Garden to get her old job back. after taking a break to care for her baby.

She said the manager had told her, “Any time you wanna come back, you can come back. I will give you this job.”

The woman said she was nervous during her interview and the manager asked her, “Would you say body language intertwines with psychology?”

woman wearing a green shirt

TikTok/@_angelmami

The TikTokker was confused by the question, and the manager said he wanted her to show him “good body language.”

The man also asked her, “Why are you tryna work here if you have a degree in psychology? Why don’t you get a psychology job?”

The woman was frustrated and she said, “I reported him to Olive Garden.”

Yikes…

woman talking about her olive garden interview

TikTok/@_angelmami

Check out the video.

@_angelmami

Worst interview in my life #olivegarden #resturant #jobs #jobsearch #job #hiring #fypp #fyp #stockton #209

♬ original sound – _angelmami

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 8.22.43 AM Would you say body language intertwines with psychology? A Former Olive Garden Employee Talked About The Strange Interview She Had

Another TikTokker shared a story.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 8.22.56 AM Would you say body language intertwines with psychology? A Former Olive Garden Employee Talked About The Strange Interview She Had

And this viewer offered some advice.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 8.23.12 AM Would you say body language intertwines with psychology? A Former Olive Garden Employee Talked About The Strange Interview She Had

That interview went off the rails in a hurry!

What a weirdo.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter