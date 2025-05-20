‘Would you say body language intertwines with psychology?’ – A Former Olive Garden Employee Talked About The Strange Interview She Had

As someone who’s been through quite a few job interviews in his life, I feel for this woman.

She posted a video on TikTok and told folks about the awkward interview she had when she tried to score a job at an Olive Garden restaurant.

The TikTokker said she went back to Olive Garden to get her old job back. after taking a break to care for her baby.

She said the manager had told her, “Any time you wanna come back, you can come back. I will give you this job.”

The woman said she was nervous during her interview and the manager asked her, “Would you say body language intertwines with psychology?”

The TikTokker was confused by the question, and the manager said he wanted her to show him “good body language.”

The man also asked her, “Why are you tryna work here if you have a degree in psychology? Why don’t you get a psychology job?”

The woman was frustrated and she said, “I reported him to Olive Garden.”

Yikes…

That interview went off the rails in a hurry!

What a weirdo.

