A Goodwill Store Customer Wasn’t Happy After Workers Changed The Price Of A Dress

If you watch enough TikTok videos like we do, you start to see recurring themes.

And everyday folks complaining about Goodwill stores is definitely one of them!

In this edition, a woman named Kimberly took to the social media platform to complain about what went down at her local Goodwill store when she tried to buy a dress.

Kimberly said she was shopping with her 3-year-old son at a Goodwill store and that she found a dress she wanted to buy.

She said, “I just glanced and saw there was a tag on it, but I assumed that was the Goodwill tag.”

Kimberly decided to buy the dress without trying it on and that’s when she realized that it didn’t have a Goodwill tag, but a tag from Free People.

The manager said she needed to check on the price in the back of the store.

Kimberly said that dresses at the store are usually sold for $6.99, so she was surprised that the manager told her the dress would cost $29.99.

The TikTokker told the manager that was too much money for a Goodwill store, and the manager said that the same dress would sell at Free People for $300.

Kimberly decided she didn’t want to pay that much for the dress, but she said that the Goodwill store “did her dirty.”

Check out the video.

Another day, another complaint about a Goodwill store…

