A Head Nurse Ignored Her Reminders That She Is Resigning And Due To Leave Soon, And It Blew Up In Her Face

No patients harmed

I worked in the Observation Room (OR) at a small hospital in a small town. Over all, the staff were pretty good but management was awful. The head nurse (Linda) was upset because the OR director hired me with consulting her. They were very short staffed and using extremely expensive travel nurses.

Linda seemed to resent me for being there, but I had done nothing wrong. She scheduled me to take calls on every major holiday because I was single and I was frequently stuck doing the worst cases. After a year, I decided the job wasn’t a good fit and found a new position an hour and a half away. I gave 4 weeks notice (only 2 was required), with my last day being Friday Nov 30. The week after I gave notice, a new 4 week schedule was posted that showed my last full day as Friday but Linda had also scheduled me to be on call that weekend (Fri, Sat & Sun.) I reminded her that my last day of work was Friday, at the end of my regularly scheduled shift and I would not be available to take calls. My plan was to make Friday my last day, load the U-Haul on Saturday & move, unpack on Sunday and start my new job on Monday.

I reminded her 2 more times after that. Monday of my last week rolls around and the schedule remained the same. I said nothing. On Friday I finished my shift, say goodbye to a few of the staff, left my ID and pager at the OR desk and departed. Linda never even acknowledged that it was my last day or said goodbye. An hour later, the secretary calls and says “You left your pager here and you’re on call.” I told her no I wasn’t on call, that as of 3:30 today I was no longer employed by the hospital and that I had reminded Linda three times that I wasn’t available to take calls this weekend. Linda had to cover calls for that weekend. I heard through a friend that she was ticked and had to cancel her plans because no one else was willing to take call at the last minute.

