A Horrible Guitarist Wouldn’t Stop Playing, So A Music Store Employee Decided To Cut Him Off

If you’ve ever been to a place like Guitar Center, you’ve seen a guy like this…

I’m talking about a below-average guitar player who thinks everyone wants to hear him play…at a very loud volume…for a long time…

In other words, they’re totally CLUELESS.

Check out how this music store worker got rid of a guitar player who probably should have stuck to strumming an acoustic at home.

Obnoxious young musician. “I managed a music store for a lot of years. We had a large guitar selection. As a result, we had a large customer base who would come in and try out the guitars.

Ugh…

Most were really terrible musicians. The worse the player, the louder the music! The mouse was unbearable sometimes. On one particular day, we had a really awful musician banging away trying out amplifiers. The sound was horrendous. The kid thought he was great and was showing off. After a while, I couldn’t take it anymore He was playing for a long period of time. I couldn’t take it anymore. I thought of a solution. I went back and shut the breaker off for the amplifier section.

Sorry dude, you’re done!

The kid’s reaction was priceless. He thought he had blown out and broken the amplifier. He got up and practically ran out of the music store. It wasn’t serious revenge, but it was so satisfying. I still chuckle about it today.”

He should probably stick to his day job…

At least he provided some amusement in the end, though.

