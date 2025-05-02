A Local Falsely Accused Them Of Misbehaving On Vacation, But They Got Back At The Accuser With Cat Supplies

When you travel you want to be carefree and you don’t expect hostility.

But you have a choice to either ignore it or to try to get revenge.

Keep reading to see which choice these tourists made.

You tourists stay off the lawn! A couple years before moving to Hawaii, my wife, her son, his girlfriend and I were renting a Maui condo for a week. One evening, we were headed to our place and stopped to look at an interesting insect on the ground.

Who knew this would be controversial.

Guy comes out of his place and starts yelling at us to quit feeding the chickens and cats. I tried to explain we weren’t doing that, just checking out a bug. It didn’t work. He shouts over us, “You ******* tourists come over here, acting like you own the place…” We do our best to ignore him and move on.

But that wasn’t all they did.

The next day at the Big Save store for groceries, our boy walks up with a ten pound bag of cat food, a bag of birdseed, a tin of sardines and a big grin. We went to dinner and cocktails to get in the mood while waiting for dark. Then we headed past his place and lightened our burden on and around his lanai. You should have seen all the cats and chickens hanging around the place next day. Before anyone lectures about feeding cats over here, I get it. (Same with the chickens.) We live and practice that as residents, but this guy practically begged us to do it.

