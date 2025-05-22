A Planet Fitness Member Saw Someone Cooking Chicken In A Locker Room
by Matthew Gilligan
When you gotta eat, you make it happen one way or another…
But this is pretty out there!
A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers the unusual situation he stumbled upon in a Planet Fitness locker room.
The video shows something that I’d be willing to bet most of us have never seen in a gym bathroom: an electric skillet next to a bathroom sink in a locker room.
And there was chicken cooking in it!
In the video’s text overlay, the man wrote, “Only at Planet Fitness.”
I wonder if they took a bite…
Check out the video.
@q50_vicc
🤢🤢🤢🤢 #cooking #cook #chicken #chickensoftiktok #foodie #workout #planetfitness #nasty #workingout #pollo #polloasado #crazy #aintnoway #24hourfitness
Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.
This person made a funny comment.
Another viewer weighed in.
And this TikTokker spoke up.
Hey, a person’s gotta eat, right?
This is so delightfully bizarre.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.