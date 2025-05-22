May 22, 2025 at 4:48 pm

A Planet Fitness Member Saw Someone Cooking Chicken In A Locker Room

by Matthew Gilligan

When you gotta eat, you make it happen one way or another…

But this is pretty out there!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers the unusual situation he stumbled upon in a Planet Fitness locker room.

The video shows something that I’d be willing to bet most of us have never seen in a gym bathroom: an electric skillet next to a bathroom sink in a locker room.

And there was chicken cooking in it!

In the video’s text overlay, the man wrote, “Only at Planet Fitness.”

I wonder if they took a bite…

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person made a funny comment.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Hey, a person’s gotta eat, right?

This is so delightfully bizarre.

