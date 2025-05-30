A Rude Scooter Driver Stole Their Parking Spot, So He Bought All The Remaining Donuts To Spite Her

You’ve seen it over and over again…

Someone puts on their reverse lights to back into a parking spot and some total jerk sweeps in and steals the space right from under their nose.

Ugh!

So, how’s a civilized person supposed to handle a situation like that?

Check out what this person did!

We think you’ll get a big kick out of it!

Take my parking spot? What goes around comes around. “In my city there is a pub that’s attached to a doughnut shop that serves the best doughnuts in the city (which always causes a long line). Because its attached to a pub, it doesn’t close shop until 9 PM as there is a solid flow of business rolling in.

He had a craving…

Anyway, my girlfriend and I get a serious hankering for some snacks so we decide to head to the doughnut shop and arrive out around 8:30 P:M by car. Now, there are only three parallel parking spots a little up the street from the place, and they are all 15-minute spots which are usually full. We see up the street that, count our lucky stars, a spot is free! My girlfriend pulls a little ahead of the car in front of the spot, turns on her indicator, and begins backing into parking spot when this little white Vespa driving behind us whips into the spot.

Hey!

I roll down our window and call out to the driver “Excuse me, we were just backing in.” The driver seems to be a pretty university student who shrugs her shoulders and calls out to me “sorry, first come first serve!” while her and her friend share a good laugh. My girlfriend suggests we just get doughnuts another time, and I tell her she can drop me off here, Ill buy the doughnuts since I know what she likes, and she can loop around. She agrees, and I pop out of the car, pass the little white Vespa where the girls are still gathering their things, and head to the shop. As always, the line is super long for doughnuts and since this is the last batch, the doughnuts are slim pickins. The girls are behind me looking at the 5 or so different flavors that are left, talking about which ones are best and which they haven’t had yet. I hear one of them jokingly mention “thank God we got a parking spot” and they burst out laughing.

I’ll take all of ’em!

I get to the front of the line, and when asked for my order, request two dozen doughnuts, which is every last one remaining. The girls behind me didn’t listen to what I ordered, but eyebrows of confusion started to form on their faces and they slowly saw each doughnut loaded into the boxes and their options dwindle. One of them (the driver) in desperation asked the baker who was loading them in “What, you’re not even gonna save a few for us though?” to which I turned around and said “sorry, first come first serve”. She honestly looked like she just simultaneously solved a movie mystery and **** her pants. It’s difficult to put into words but truly an expression I can never forget. Best doughnuts I ever tasted (and enjoyed by the rest of my office the next morning).”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

One reader loved this story.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This is why you don’t steal parking spots from people!

One reason, anyway.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.