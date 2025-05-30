A Shopper Said That A Popular Hair Care Product Gave Her Kidney And Liver Problems. – ‘I ordered it on Amazon direct from Mary Ruth.’

Can taking vitamins give you liver and kidney problems?

I’m no doctor, so I don’t have the answers, but a TikTokker named Nikki said that’s what happened to her after she took a supplement.

Nikki told viewers, “I saw it on the TikTok shop, but I ordered it on Amazon direct from Mary Ruth, the manufacturer. It’s the one for hair growth.”

She said that she didn’t feel well after taking the supplements and she decided to visit a doctor.

The prognosis?

Nikki’s doctor told her she should stop taking the supplement because there were problems with her kidneys and her liver.

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person offered some advice.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

She got some pushback about what she thought was happening to her…

This one might need a little more research.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.