A Shopper Said That A Popular Hair Care Product Gave Her Kidney And Liver Problems. – ‘I ordered it on Amazon direct from Mary Ruth.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Can taking vitamins give you liver and kidney problems?

I’m no doctor, so I don’t have the answers, but a TikTokker named Nikki said that’s what happened to her after she took a supplement.

Nikki told viewers, “I saw it on the TikTok shop, but I ordered it on Amazon direct from Mary Ruth, the manufacturer. It’s the one for hair growth.”

She said that she didn’t feel well after taking the supplements and she decided to visit a doctor.

The prognosis?

Nikki’s doctor told her she should stop taking the supplement because there were problems with her kidneys and her liver.

MARY RUTH’S BEWARE! Kindney and liver issue showing up on labs after taking this. Take at your own risk. Anyone else have this issue? #maryrithsliquidvitaminhairgrowth #warning⚠️ #Beware #maryruth

And here’s what viewers had to say.

She got some pushback about what she thought was happening to her…

This one might need a little more research.

