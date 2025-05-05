May 5, 2025 at 6:48 am

A TikTokker Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Cheating By Looking At A Mirror In His Car

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this is pretty interesting…

A TikTokker named Jojo posted a video on the social media platform and said that the interior of her boyfriend’s car tipped her off that he was cheating on her.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Crazy because this is how I found out about the other girl.”

Jojo zoomed in on the passenger side mirror and showed marks that show an Octobuddy was previously attached to it.

An Octobuddy is a suction cup case people can put on their phones to attach to mirrors and windows.

I guess Jojo doesn’t own an Octobuddy, huh?

Here’s the video.

Check out how folks reacted.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer nailed it.

This guy’s gonna get it!

