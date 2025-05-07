A Traveler Said She Fell Asleep On A Flight And Woke Up With A Braid In Her Hair. Now She Wants To Know Who Did It. – ‘I need you to come forth immediately.’

Folks, this story is pretty…unusual…

A woman named Danielle took to TikTok and told viewers about how she got an interesting surprise when she was on an American Airlines flight.

Danielle said, “Man that braided my hair while I was asleep on the plane, I need you to come forth immediately.”

She explained that she took a flight early in the morning from Charlotte to Los Angeles and she slept for most of the trip.

Danielle told viewers, “When I get on the plane, I don’t sleep. I hibernate, okay? As soon as the plane takes off, I’m knocked out.”

Danielle thought she heard a sound like a window shade being closed, but then she thought it was someone taking photos.

She said, “So I’m like, who’s taking pictures? I don’t pay no mind to it, because if you want to take pictures on plane, that’s none of my business. I’m just trying to get to my destination.”

Danielle got to her Airbnb at her final destination and that’s when she finally realized that the person sitting behind her on the flight had braided her hair while she was sleeping.

She said, “I just need you to come forward and discuss why you thought it was okay to braid a woman’s hair while she was asleep. Don’t touch people’s heads or people while they’re asleep. It’s weird and it’s creepy. Don’t touch people in general that you don’t know.”

You never know what’s gonna happen when you’re on an airplane…

