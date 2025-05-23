After Getting Paid For Only Half The Time She Worked, This Photographer’s Mom Freaked Out And Made Very Rude Comments

Shutterstock/Reddit
When you offer services to people, family members sometimes expect to get them for free or at least at a discount.
What would you do if your mom referred you to work for a friend as a photographer, but then they had you work twice as long for no extra money?
That is the situation the photographer in this story was in, and when she brought it up to her mom, she freaked out and was very rude.
Check it out.
AITA for telling my mom that I was there for more than 2 hours then it was supposed to be?
I (19 F) went to an event today to take pictures and I was getting paid for it too. I am not very good at taking photos and I just do it for fun because I love it.
That was nice of mom to think of her daughter for this, even if it wasn’t handled well.
But anyway my mom had told her friend from church that I’d be able to take photos of her daughter’s event and I wasn’t aware of this until 2-3 days before the event.
I was a little frustrated because of that, but I showed up at the event and took pictures.
My mom told me that it was only for 2 hours and I was fine with that, (side note my mom told her friend that I charge 25 dollars an hour.)
2 hours turned into 4 and half hours, I was getting upset at this point because they gave me 60 (extra 10) for only 2 hours.
Then when I got home I wanted to tell her that it was more than 2 hours and she got mad at me because she was on the phone.
(I didn’t know that she was on the phone, that was my bad) she started raising her voice at me because she thought it was about the money.
I suppose it is natural to assume it was about money, but there is nothing wrong with talking about getting ripped off.
I don’t remember saying anything about money to her.
Then she proceeds to tell me that I should be grateful for the money I got and that I should drop my “ego” from up here to all the way here.
But I wasn’t even mad about the money. I didn’t even bring up the money thing.
Why would mom even bring this up?
Oh but then she continues to tell me that I should be grateful that she gave me that gig and everything.
But at this point I wanted to cry.
I was trying not to and was eating chips to hold back tears and then before she slammed my door she even added “you shouldn’t be eating those chips anyway, you’re looking fat and gaining weight.”.
So AITA?
If I am please explain to me why.
Wow, the mom in this story seems awful.
Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.
Absolutely, mom is very toxic.
Yup, don’t send the pictures until you are paid.
Here is some great advice.
Sadly, this is spot on.
This commenter says mom is toxic.
Some parents can be so cruel.
Mom had the opportunity to be helpful and supportive, but instead went in this terrible direction.
