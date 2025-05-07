May 7, 2025 at 6:49 am

An Airline Double-Booked This Woman’s Seat, So She Was Kicked Off Her Flight

I’ve been seeing more and more stories lately about people getting the boot from flights because airlines double-booked their seats and it seems pretty wild to me that it keeps happening over and over again!

A woman named Lola posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about what happened to her during a recent trip to an airport.

The video shows Lola being told that she was taken off of her flight and put on standby.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: you are randomly chosen as the only passenger to fly [standby] because the airline overbooked the flight…”

Lola’s travel partner asked an airline representative if they could get a refund since Lola wasn’t allowed on the flight, so Lola wouldn’t be stuck by herself.

The worker said no and Lola responded, “What do you mean, no?”

Her partner asked “So, she’s here alone in Athens?”

In the video’s caption, Lola wrote, “AIRLINES PLEASE STOP DOING THIS.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

AIRLINES PLEASE STOP DOING THIS #travel #travelfail #standby #vacation #girlstrip #airportstress #funny #imjustagirl #airlinetiktok #airportlife #albania #bulgaria

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

This is totally unacceptable!

