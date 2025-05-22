An Engineering Teacher Wouldn’t Listen To His Students, So They Let Him Look Foolish In Front Of The Whole Class

I guess the teacher isn’t always right, huh…?

And, as you know, it’s so satisfying when that happens!

Check out this story from Reddit about a teacher who got put in his place.

Start now!

No problems, just look in your textbook! “About 15 years ago, I was almost 20 and in my country’s equivalent of a trade school for electricians. One of our teachers, electronic circuits class, had a kinda annoying catchphrase for every question students had: “no problems, just look in your textbook”.

The teacher was putting in minimal effort.

He had already mentally checked out since he got a way better job lined up for next semester, so he pretty much only read stuff from the textbook and then switched to the textbook’s practical exercises, where we had a breadboard and, working in pairs, inserted resistors, capacitors and other components in it. All in all, not the worst teacher we had, but this one incident made his class very memorable. On the third class we had with that teacher (first one was introduction, second one was how to read resistor color codes, he said his catchphrase no less than 5 times per class), my friend showed me a glaring mistake in the textbook’s practical exercise.

Well, that’s interesting…

It was something very simple: placing three resistors in series, measuring the current produced with a 24V DC power supply and comparing to the value we had calculated. The first two exercises were OK, but in the third one, the values for all resistors were way too low. Like, three orders of magnitude low. Somebody meant to write 10KΩ (10.000Ω) but typed 10Ω instead. For every single resistor in that exercise. For people who are not very familiar with electronics: Ohm’s Law dictate that, for a constant voltage supply, current gets higher as resistances get lower (Voltage = Resistance x Current, or V = RxI, which can also be written as I = V/R). Joule’s Law dictate that more Power, which in a resistor’s case would be dissipated as heat, is supplied the higher is the current (Power = Resistance x Current², or P = RxI²). Resistors have a power rating measured in Watts and when the rating is exceeded, they start to produce smoke and/or fire. The power rating for the resistors we were using was 0.25W. When resistors are placed in series, their total value is added. In this example, three 10Ω resistors would have a total resistance of 30Ω. If we use the previous formulas, we get a value of 0.8A for current and 19.2W for power… or almost 77 times the power rating of the resistors. If the 10KΩ resistors were used, we’d have 0.8mA for current and 19.2mW for power, well within the power rating of the resistors.

They tried to tell him…

My friend, I and a few other students tried to ask the teacher if those values were correct, and his answer, to no one’s surprise, was “no problems, just look in your textbook”. I tried to argue that the textbook was plain wrong and he shut me down saying how way smarter people than him and I wrote the textbook, so we should just follow it. So everyone (some more reluctantly than others) placed the resistors in the breadboard, connected the power supply and waited for his instruction to turn it on, as has been for the first two exercises without incident. Then he said to turn on the power supply. Without even looking in the textbook.

Oh, no!

At first everything seemed fine and some people started to get their multimeters. A few seconds later, a girl screamed “fire,” but it was really only smoke. A few seconds later and now we had small fires all over the lab and people freaking out! Nothing spectacular and they went down a few seconds later, but enough to make most of the 30 people scream and panic while the smell of burnt plastic from 15 breadboards and burnt ceramic from 45 resistors made the air pretty much unbreathable. To his credit, the teacher engaged the lab’s circuit breaker pretty fast and evacuated the room so no one breathed potentially toxic fumes.

It was time to give this guy a taste of his own medicine.

Since I was expecting it, I was more annoyed than scared (unlike some of the more sensitive people who were crying) and told the teacher, who was looking at the empty lab as if he was seeing ghosts, “there seems to be a problem, should you look in the textbook now?”. He gave a nervous laugh and said “maybe you’re smarter than the people who wrote it.” The screaming attracted a more experienced teacher who, after making sure everyone was OK, just couldn’t stop laughing at our teacher. He did keep using his catchphrase, “no problems, just look in your textbook”, until the end of the semester, but he was now also looking in the textbook himself and spotted a few glaring mistakes made by those “intelligent people”. For some reason, he didn’t seem to like the nickname we gave him when he heard someone saying in the hallway, “next is Textbook Idiot’s class”.”

I guess textbooks AND teachers aren’t always right, huh?

Just don’t tell the teachers.

