An Insurance Expert Said People Shouldn’t Use Roadside Assistance Through Their Insurance Company

by Matthew Gilligan

This isn’t the first time I’ve heard something like this…

An insurance underwriter named Cara took to TikTok to drop some car insurance knowledge on viewers.

Cara told viewers, “Using roadside assistance on your car insurance counts as a claim against your policy.”

She added, “You are far better off getting AAA or some other roadside service and using that instead.”

Good to know!

Take a look at the video.

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user asked a good question.

And this individual spoke up.

Insurance is her business, so you better listen up!

