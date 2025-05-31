Beauty Consultant Wins Expensive Prize And Plans To Gift It To Her Mom For Mother’s Day, But Her Sister Has Other Ideas

Sharing is a key part of harmonious family life.

But when is sharing too much? When does it cross the line?

For the woman in this story, who has shared prizes and free gifts from work with her mom and sister for years, this has never been a problem.

She has gladly allowed her close female relatives to have some of the benefits of her job.

But her sister’s recent request has gone too far, causing her to question whether she wants to share these prizes at all.

Read on to find out how one short phone call changed everything.

AITA for not sharing my free gifts from work with my sister’s boyfriend’s mom? I am a 22-year-old woman, and I work at a popular makeup retailer as a beauty consultant. I often get free gifts from making sales and helping vendors. If I ever get a significant amount, I always share with my mom and sister. Anyways, this weekend, I won a large prize from selling a bunch of fragrance. Most of that prize was two travel sized fragrances, some makeup and expensive skin care.

Let’s see what she decided to do with the prize.

Since it is Mother’s Day this weekend I immediately wanted to give most of the gift to my mom. I told my sister I wanted to FaceTime her to show her what I got. As soon as she saw the box of free things, she immediately asked me if I could give all of them to her boyfriend’s mom for Mother’s Day. My response was to say “haha, but we also have a Mother who is celebrating Mother’s Day.”

Read on to find out how her sister responded.

She didn’t really respond to that and then just said, “but there’s a good amount you should give some to my boyfriend’s mom.” I felt that her entire attitude was extremely presumptuous, and because I normally share my gifts with her that she automatically thought she could just tell me what to do with them. Most of the items in the gift set I could never afford to buy myself. I’m not sure if I’m offended on behalf of my mom for my sister not even considering her, or more offended that she just presumed I would give away the entire gift to someone I have almost no personal connection to.

And the whole thing has had a big impact on their relationship.

I haven’t answered her texts in twelve hours, and I’m not sure what to do. Part of me feels like this isn’t a big deal and I should just get over it, but I do want to find some way to address the situation so if I win different things in the future or something like this can be avoided. AITA?

She’s right, her sister is being really presumptuous.

There’s asking nicely for one thing, and then there’s assuming that someone else’s prize is yours to give away.

This prize is the woman’s to do what she wants with; her sister has no claim on it at all.

Let’s see what the folks over on Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that it was the sister who was in the wrong here.

While others encouraged her to stick to her original plan.

And this Redditor thought it was time the sister lost her freebie privileges.

Sure it’s nice to be nice, but to give expensive products to someone you don’t even know?

That’s far beyond nice, that’s completely being taken advantage of.

If the sister wants to give her boyfriend’s mom expensive gifts, she needs to acquire them herself.

This woman earned the prizes fair and square.

She deserves them, to do with what she will.

