Boyfriend Bails On His Girlfriend At Dinner And Expects Her To Pay The Bill, But When He Also Asks Her To Send Him Money To Go Out With His Friends Without Her, She Drew A Line

When a boyfriend and a girlfriend go out to dinner, who should pay?

Should you split the bill or should one person pick up the tab?

Back in the day, the man was expected to pay, but that’s not always the case anymore.

In fact, in today’s story, one man expects his girlfriend to pay the bill and give him money to go out with his friends without her.

She is not on board, but she wonders if she messed up.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for Refusing to Pay for My Boyfriend’s “Bro Night” After He Put Me on the Spot? So, I (24F) have been dating my boyfriend (26M) for about a year. He’s super into his weekly “bro nights” with his friends, which I totally support. I usually just chill at home, do my own thing, no problem.

She wasn’t expecting this!

This past Friday, we were out grabbing dinner when his friends called, asking him to come over for poker and drinks. He said sure and then, right in front of them, turned to me and went, “Babe, you got this, right?” Meaning the bill. I was caught off guard but figured, whatever, I’ll cover dinner. But then he added, “And can you send me some money for drinks? I’m kinda low on cash”

She stood up for herself.

At this point, his friends were laughing and hyping him up like, “Yeah, take care of your man!” I felt super awkward but just said “Nope, I think you got it.” He got quiet, paid for his half, and left. Later, he texted saying I embarrassed him in front of his friends and that I made him look like he “doesn’t wear the pants” in the relationship.

She’s not sure if she did the right thing.

I told him I’m happy to treat him sometimes, but I don’t like being put on the spot, especially when it’s for him to go out without me. Now he’s sulking, and his friends are apparently joking about how he “lost his sponsor” AITAH for standing my ground?

Her boyfriend and his friends sound like jerks.

Good for her for standing up for herself!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She did the right thing.

This person would’ve ended the relationship.

I was thinking the same thing!

Let him pay for himself.

He doesn’t sound like a very good boyfriend.

It might be time to break up.

Or at least to have a serious chat.

