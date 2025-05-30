Boyfriend Kept Using Their Expensive Chair After Buying The Cheapest One For Himself, So This Person Told Him To Stop Using Their Chair

For people who sit for a long time, chairs are a very good investment.

This person has an expensive desk chair, while their boyfriend bought a cheap one.

His chair was so uncomfortable that he kept using their expensive chair.

Now, they’re arguing about it.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not letting my bf use my desk chair? My boyfriend (35M) and I (34NB) have been living together. We’ve been doing that for about 9 months now. We just had an uncomfortable conversation today. It was about me not letting him use my desk chair.

This person’s boyfriend has been borrowing their chair.

We have individual desks as well as individual desk chairs. He bought his chair in the last months. Before he did, he borrowed mine from time to time.

They both earn the same amount.

I come from a better off family, but we are both professionals. We both studied at university, and we both earn almost exactly the same monthly.

But he bought a cheap chair, while their chair was more expensive.

His chair is way cheaper than mine. Mine is maybe three times the price of his, and he bought the cheapest that he could find. His chair is really uncomfortable, so he uses mine when I’m not home.

They often split costs 50/50.

I came into the relationship with more material stuff. Several of the furniture and appliances are originally mine, but we both use them. Now, when we buy things for the home we both pay 50/50 for it. We also share 50/50 on rent, bills, and groceries.

Now, they told him to buy a new chair.

Today, I came home and asked him why he was using my chair and desk. I told him he could use it, if he promised to buy a new chair in a few months because he will receive a bonus from a new project. Maybe I didn’t use the best tone though, but I tried to be civil.

He got sad.

He said he won’t use my chair anymore. But he got really sad. He later called me egoist and materialistic. I’m hurt and I think he’s being kind of a freeloader.

This sort of thing has been happening too often.

He has borrowed some things a few times before, and I ended up giving them to him because he had worn them out. And I’m being an egoist? I’m afraid this will continue to happen because he tends to buy cheap and I tend to buy things to last.

He really needs to buy a nicer desk chair!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

“You’ve made your bed, now lie in it” also applies to chairs.

