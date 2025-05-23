Boyfriend Secretly Records Girlfriend Under Anesthesia And Posts It Online, So The Girlfriend Considers Ending The Relationship

Sometimes, there are choices you can’t come back from.

What would you do if someone recorded you while you were under anesthesia and then posted it online? Would you think it was no big deal, or would you be furious?

AITAH for considering breaking up with my boyfriend after he recorded me under anesthesia My (21F) boyfriend (24M) recorded me without my consent.

On Monday, I went under anesthesia to get a boob lift to help with back pain. My boyfriend came with me to support me, but I didn’t realize that he thought it would be funny to record me “sleeping” on the anesthesia and post it on Instagram.

He deleted it after I saw it and told him to. I did not consent to having myself recorded and posted, especially considering my surgery was supposed to be private. My wrapped up chest was visible in the video. Some of his friends were asking if I was trans in the comments and making jokes. This really hurt me.

After this, I am considering breaking up with my immature boyfriend. A part of me thinks this might be too far, but it’s the direction I think might be good for me.

I am scared of the new rumors going in his new friend group about me.

