Bride Selected Her Wedding Party Based On Who Would Boost Her Confidence, But Her Sister Took A Stand Against Her Shallow Behavior

Bridal parties are meant to represent the bride’s closest friends, but for some, the guest list comes with a hidden agenda.

One sister’s decision to hand-pick bridesmaids based on appearance led to an uncomfortable conversation on ethics.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

AITA for refusing to be my sister’s bridesmaid because she chose “ugly friends” to make herself look better? My sister (27F) is getting married and asked me (24F) to be one of her bridesmaids.

But quickly her excitement turned into a headache.

I was excited — until I found out who the rest of the bridal party was. Every single one of them is someone she’s either not that close to, or has made fun of before for being “awkward” or “not photogenic.” Some of her actual best friends — the ones who she sees all the time — weren’t even asked.

The bride fully admits to having a hidden agenda.

It felt weird, so I asked her why she picked this group. She kind of laughed and said, “You’ll understand when it’s your wedding. You don’t want people who’ll outshine you in your own pictures.” I just stared at her. I asked, “So you picked them because you think they’ll make you look better?”

She refuses to acknowledge just how insane this strategy is.

She rolled her eyes and said, “It’s not that deep. I just want to feel confident that day, and I’m allowed to be a little selfish for my wedding.” That rubbed me the wrong way.

So now the sister is questioning whether she even wants to partake.

I told her I didn’t want to be part of a bridal party built on tearing other people down — even subtly — and that she should’ve picked people she actually cares about.

Now their relationship is really on the rocks.

Now she’s calling me judgmental and sensitive, and our mom says I’m being “too idealistic” and should just support her. But I feel like going along with it makes me complicit. AITA?

Is this a wedding or is it a performance?

Reddit is sure to have some strong opinions.

It may be her special day, but it doesn’t give her license to be a monster.

This behavior is just plain toxic.

Beauty should never be prioritized over bonds.

This commenter has a pointed message for the “it’s not that deep” crowd.

The bridal party should be chosen based on merit, not about how they fit into a certain narrative.

You should never push other people down just to lift yourself up.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.