Brother-In-Law Was Being a Terrible Guest While Staying In Their Apartment, So When He Broke Literally All Of The Rules, He Kicked Him Out

AITA for kicking my brother in law out of my apartment? “So I (22) have a 2 bedroom apartment. My sister and her 4 kids and my brother in law all are staying with me for a few months. I’ve lived in this apartment for close to 6 months. And they moved in with me about a month ago. They lost their apartment since my brother in law lost his job. So they asked me if they can move in.

They gave me a place to sleep when I didn’t have a place so I felt like I owned them and said yes. Now mind you, when I lived with them they had rules they wanted me to follow. My nephew is picky about what he eats so there was certain things that I couldn’t eat which I didn’t mind. They wanted me home by 9 pm if I didn’t have work. Again we live in a big town where anything could go wrong. So I didn’t mind that either. They wanted me to help pay the bills, again didn’t mind that either so I helped. Now I followed all of these rules for close to a year and a half.

When they moved in I live in a 2 bedroom apartment. We discussed before hand that I of course get one room since it’s my apartment and the kids get the other (every time I move somewhere I make sure I get a 2 bedroom apartment or house in case my nephews or nieces sleep over). Anyway, I also told them before they moved that I have a few rules.

No drinking in my apartment. If they want to get wasted they can go to their friend’s house or our other sister’s places, not mine. No smoking anything in my apartment, they want to smoke they can go outside in my balcony in smoke outside. I vape but I always vape outside. I don’t want my house smelling bad. NO ONE is to go into my bedroom at all. My bedroom is OFF LIMITS. My sister and her kids listened to my rules. However my brother in law is a different story.

At first he agreed. He’s an alcoholic tho. He broke literally all thee of my rules. The biggest one for me tho is that I told him my room is off limits. He got mad that I get a room and him and my sister have to sleep on the couch. I told him I slept on the couch for a year and a half and never once did I complain about it. Also I was paying bills for them as well. My rent is 1,000 a month plus other stuff I have to pay for is close to 1,300 I pay a month. I told them they don’t have to help pay for anything at all. That they can save their money and save enough to get an apartment. My sister was grateful and so was my brother in law. (Also I work 2 jobs).

But while I was at one of my jobs my brother in law moved my stuff out of my room and put their stuff in it. My sister was apparently taking the kids to the park. I came home with all of my stuff in the living room. And I walked into my bedroom and my brother in law was taking a nap. I woke him up by throwing a pillow at him. And asked me calmly why my stuff was in the living room and not in my bedroom. And he told since they are living with me and they have kids and I don’t have kids that they can’t sleep on an uncomfortable couch.

Mind you my brother in law doesn’t even have a job yet. I start telling him to move his stuff out of my room so I can put my stuff back and he told me no. So I very calmly told him to get out of my apartment. While I was telling him that my sister came inside the apartment and asked what was going on and I told her that her boyfriend here took my stuff out of my room and put y’all’s stuff in it. She was livid as well. She told him that wasn’t a right thing to do as I didn’t even need to let them stay there. And she also told him to get out. Which finally he did. My other sisters are on my side but his best friends and his family thinks I had no right to kick him out. I now feel like a jerk a little bit. So I need to know if I’m 100% the jerk. AITA?”

