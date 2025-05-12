Car Salesman Refused To Talk To A Young Woman Buying Her Own Car, So She Walked Out Mid Test Drive And Took Her Money Elsewhere

If you can’t be bothered to talk to the actual buyer, don’t be shocked when they take their money elsewhere.

So, what would you do if a car salesman ignored everything you said and directed every answer to your dad, even though you were the one buying? Would you stay quiet just to get the deal done? Or would you walk away and make a point?

In the following story, one woman finds herself dealing with this exact treatment. Here’s what she did.

Can’t answer my questions. Lose a sale At the time, I was a 21-year-old female in the Navy. I was buying a car while on leave, WAY back in the mid-70s. My dad drove me to the closest city since I had no vehicle. My ancient car that had already gone through 3 family members had finally quit. I had already gotten financing at my local small town bank, which told me to “just write a check” and they would finish the paperwork afterwards. I was looking at a really nice car that was only about 3 years old. The dealership had a banner that said, “We will answer your every question or we can’t sell you your next car,” or something like that.

The salesman only wanted to deal with her dad.

I talked, or at least TRIED to talk to the salesman… he only wanted to talk to my dad. Dad kept telling him to speak to me! He tried to convince me that we needed to fill out the paperwork for financing, even though I told him that it was already taken care of. He asked my dad what his budget was, and my dad said, “Talk to her,” pointing to me. I was ready to walk away right then and there, but I really liked that car.

Nothing changed during the test drive.

We were finally ready for a test drive. I drove, the salesman in the front with me, and my dad in the back. The salesman would answer every question by turning around and answering my dad. Dad and I exchanged looks in the rearview mirror.

I turned around and started back to the lot. The salesman, confused, asked MY DAD why we were going back so soon! I told him that he obviously didn’t want to sell to me since he refused to talk to me, so why continue the test drive?

She used the banner as an excuse and went to another dealership.

When we got back, he kept trying to talk to my dad and convince him to talk some sense to “the little lady!” I said, pointing to his banner, “You won’t answer my questions, so you can’t sell me a car.” He still tried to convince my dad that we could work something out, “Just between them!” Too bad, I really wanted that car, but he lost the sale. I ended up at another dealership that actually talked to me and bought a nice little 4-year-old car that served me well for several years.

Wow! That salesman isn’t very good at sales.

