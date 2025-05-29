May 29, 2025 at 10:55 am

‘Cataracts is like birthdays.’ – An Eye Doctor Dropped Some Truth About Cataracts And Living A Long Life

by Matthew Gilligan

eye doctor talking to a camera

TikTok/@_seeheather

Cataracts are scary…

But it’s something that affects a lot of people as they get older.

So what can we do about them?

An eye doctor named Heather posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how cataracts affect people and how they can be controlled and minimized.

woman talking about eye health

TikTok/@_seeheather

Heather told viewers, “I’m going to tell you guys something that your eye doctor probably has never told you before. Everybody gets cataracts.”

She said that getting cataracts is a normal part of getting older and that the most common type of the condition is caused by UV rays.

woman talking about eye health

TikTok/@_seeheather

Heather said that UV rays can turn eyes cloudy over time and this causes vision problems, especially at night.

She said that people should wear glasses as much as possible to help protect against cataracts.

Heather told viewers, “Cataracts is like birthdays. Everybody gets it if you live long enough.”

Something to look forward to!

woman talking about the importance of eye health

TikTok/@_seeheather

Here’s the video.

@_seeheather

everybody gets cataracts! But not everyone needs surgery for it 😀 wear those sunnies! #cataract #eyedoctor #vision #optometrist #optometry #doctorsoftiktok #blackdoctors #cataractsurgery

♬ original sound – Dr. C Heather O | 👱🏾‍♀️👁️💄

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This individual has a concern…

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 7.52.01 AM Cataracts is like birthdays. An Eye Doctor Dropped Some Truth About Cataracts And Living A Long Life

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 7.52.16 AM Cataracts is like birthdays. An Eye Doctor Dropped Some Truth About Cataracts And Living A Long Life

And one viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 7.53.15 AM Cataracts is like birthdays. An Eye Doctor Dropped Some Truth About Cataracts And Living A Long Life

Take care of those peepers, friends!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter