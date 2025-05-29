‘Cataracts is like birthdays.’ – An Eye Doctor Dropped Some Truth About Cataracts And Living A Long Life

Cataracts are scary…

But it’s something that affects a lot of people as they get older.

So what can we do about them?

An eye doctor named Heather posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how cataracts affect people and how they can be controlled and minimized.

Heather told viewers, “I’m going to tell you guys something that your eye doctor probably has never told you before. Everybody gets cataracts.”

She said that getting cataracts is a normal part of getting older and that the most common type of the condition is caused by UV rays.

Heather said that UV rays can turn eyes cloudy over time and this causes vision problems, especially at night.

She said that people should wear glasses as much as possible to help protect against cataracts.

Heather told viewers, “Cataracts is like birthdays. Everybody gets it if you live long enough.”

Something to look forward to!

Here’s the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This individual has a concern…

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one viewer spoke up.

Take care of those peepers, friends!

