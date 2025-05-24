Comcast Rep Blamed Him For Slow Internet Speeds, So He Sent A Call Recording To The CEO And Got A Six Month Refund Plus A New Modem

Companies love collecting your money, even if they’re not actually delivering the service you’re paying for.

What would you do if your internet provider blamed you for not receiving the speeds you’d been charged for, then told you it was your fault for missing a single notification months ago?

Would you fix the situation and forget it happened?

Or would you take your complaints all the way to the top?

In the following story, one frustrated customer deals with this very situation and decides to tell anyone who will listen.

Here’s what he did.

Comcast… About 10 years ago, I had Comcast. My home computer’s internet speed seemed slower than it should have been. I tested it using an online speed test and noticed it was considerably slower than what I paid for. I called Comcast to inquire about the slower speeds. The gentleman on the phone looked up the details of the account and proceeded to tell me that seven months prior, they had reached out to offer me a new modem to obtain the higher speeds, and that it was my fault for not taking it. I asked him if they had called or sent an email only one time. As far as he could tell, they had only reached out once! I asked if it was okay to get paid for something I wasn’t receiving. He replied that it was my fault!

Frustrated, he let everyone know how upset he was.

I was beyond frustrated. I took a deep breath and asked him to hold on. I got my cell phone and turned on the audio recording app I have. I then asked him to explain the whole thing to me again. He retold the story with all the little details. After the call, I emailed the CEO of Comcast the recording and a not-so-nice letter. I then went to bed. The next morning, I received phone calls from the local branch, the East Coast main office, and the CEO’s office. They all apologized, refunded my money for the last six months, and sent me a new modem.

Yikes! That sounds like such an infuriating situation.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about it.

This person has been using Google Fiber for three years.

Here’s someone else who likes Google Fiber.

It does seem like a stretch, but stranger things have happened.

This person does not like Comcast at all.

He got really lucky!

Lots of people probably complain to the top bosses, but they can’t help everyone.

