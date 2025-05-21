Couple Chose To Exclude Plus-Ones From Their Small Wedding Guest List, But The Groom’s Brother Accused Them Of Being Disrespectful

Small weddings are meant to keep things simple, but small guest lists often lead to hurt feelings when someone doesn’t make the cut.

When one groom’s brother demands his new girlfriend get a seat at his upcoming wedding, he’s forced to decide between standing up for his boundaries or keeping the peace.

AITA for not inviting my brother’s girlfriend to my small wedding? I (30M) am getting married this fall to my fiancée (28F).

We’re doing a small, intimate wedding — around 40 people, mostly close family and lifelong friends. We’re paying for it ourselves and keeping it very low-key. My brother (33M) has been dating his girlfriend (31F) for about six months. I’ve met her a few times, and she seems nice enough, but we’re not close and honestly, I don’t know her well at all.

When we finalized our guest list, we decided not to include “plus-ones” unless they were long-term partners or spouses. We applied this rule across the board — even one of my best friends isn’t bringing his girlfriend of seven months.

When I told my brother, he was clearly annoyed. He said it was disrespectful not to include his girlfriend, and that six months is a “real relationship.” He also pointed out that she’s never done anything wrong to us and it would mean a lot to him to have her there.

I told him it wasn’t personal — it’s just a small event, and we’re trying to keep things simple and consistent.

He hasn’t responded since, and my mom texted me saying I should “be the bigger person” and avoid unnecessary drama. I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, but I also feel like we set a clear boundary and are sticking to it. AITA?

