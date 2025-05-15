Coupled Planned A Much-Needed Anniversary Trip Away From Caregiving Duties, But Tensions Rose When Her Mother-In-Law Refused To Pick Up The Responsibilities While They Were Gone

When caregiving becomes a full-time role, finding time to yourself can feel like a luxury.

AITAH for telling my Mother in law that if my husband and I shorten our 4 day trip to a 2 day trip she owes us 400$ My husband (33M) and me (29F) got married almost a year ago. We never went away on a honeymoon as money was tight. For our 1-year anniversary, my husband booked us a 4-day trip 5 hours away from home.

Home can be a pretty stressful place.

I am a full-time caregiver for his grandma. She fell a couple of months ago, spraining her ankle. Since getting home from the hospital, she has been working really hard to get strong again.

She has some help with caregiving, but the brunt of it still falls on her shoulders.

To also help me, she gets PSWs 3 times a day. Her morning PSW bathes her and gives her morning pills. The afternoon PSW gives her a change and feeds her lunch. The night PSW gives her one last change and her nighttime pills. I do her workouts and change her when needed (there can be 5–6 hours’ difference between PSWs sometimes). I also make sure that lunch and dinner are ready for when the PSWs get there. Grandma can walk herself to the living room (with someone behind her with her wheelchair in case she needs to sit down) and can use the washroom.

Then there’s some extra added stress.

My MIL also lives with us. She is on an oxygen tank but still smokes cigarettes. She’s told me multiple times “it grosses her out if she has to change her.” I told her it was the same for me, but she says, “Yeah, but I know you can do it.”

Her MIL seemed fine with picking up the slack while they were away.

Anyway, she told us she was fine with us going away, as she knows we didn’t go away after our wedding and has the PSWs coming. She also said she was getting a friend to help if needed.

But then things changed.

Since then, she has changed her mind and asked us if we could shorten our trip.

She explains to her MIL that cancelling isn’t an option, and that stirred up trouble.

We wouldn’t be getting our money back from our booking, so I told her she would need to pay us back half of what we spent (it was $800), so she would be paying us $400. When I told her this, she got very upset with me, rolling her eyes, saying, “I don’t have that kind of money. It would take me a while to pay it.”

Now her MIL is giving her the silent treatment.

I told her that was fine. She again rolled her eyes and stopped talking to me. So, AITA?

What was meant to be a well-earned break turned out to be a breaking point for this family.

What did Reddit have to say?

Things may be bad now, but they’re bound to get even worse.

It’s about more than just the money at this point.

No one is equipped to care-give 24/7.

This commenter urges her to not give in to her MIL’s demands.

Whether her mother-in-law likes it or not, she deserves to go on this trip and take time for herself.

She deserves to travel light for once without anyone else’s extra baggage.

