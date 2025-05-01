Coworker Complained About Too Many Water Jugs, So Employees Drank Them All And Left Her Boss Without A Drop To Drink

Some people think they know best, until their own complaints come back to bite them.

So, what would you do if a coworker changed something that worked perfectly fine for everyone else just because it bothered them personally?

Would you adapt and move on?

Or would you find a way to show them why the change is unsustainable?

In today’s story, one insurance agent finds themselves in this same situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Bottled water About 15 years ago, I worked at an insurance company. The building we leased had awful tap water. So the company had the big water jugs delivered. One of the new hires, Carla, didn’t like the jugs filling up one wall of the break room, either, full or empty. Carla is one of those people who complained about everything. The office was either too hot or too cold. The work was unfairly distributed, and so on and so on. So she complained and reduced the number of bottles being delivered every two weeks considerably.

It was all good until the wrong person couldn’t get any water.

So myself and several other staff members started drinking as much water as possible each day. After one week, all of the jugs were empty, and with no delivery for another week, all that was left was an empty jug. The boss comes in one day for a fill-up… no water. He asks where the full jugs are and I say to him that Carla doesn’t like having a stack of water jugs and wanted less delivered. Carla never complained again.

Wow! What a petty complaint.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think.

As this person points out, some people always find fault.

This is an interesting way of looking at it.

If you know, you know.

This sounds like a good setup.

Carla needs to relax.

Her coworkers should not have to limit their water intake because a few water jugs bother her.

