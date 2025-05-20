Customer Cursed Out Customer Service Without Thinking, So The Employee Sent His Account Straight to Collections

Customer service reps are trained to stay calm under pressure, even when a call starts with an angry customer cursing at him.

But when one difficult customer crossed the line with the wrong employee, the fallout was more than the customer expected.

Read on for the full story!

Never cuss out customer service I work customer service for a local subscription service.

Their day started off pretty routine.

I was calling our active customers to inform them we’re under new ownership, and that we are making a few upgrades to their account, as well as applying a $10 coupon for our active customers.

But this next customer would have their work cut out for them.

I called a customer who immediately yelled, “**** you!!” after I asked if I had the account holder on the line. Then he stayed on the line while I confirmed his email address, loudly breathing into the phone without saying a word.

Then the employee noticed something strange.

I pulled up his profile and noticed he had unpaid bills going back 6 months that the previous owner didn’t notice.

They decided they weren’t going to let this slide.

Because of his attitude, I had a meeting with accounting, and we both agreed we needed to cancel his account and send him to collections. Don’t be a jerk to customer service.

Sounds like this customer messed around and found out!

What did Reddit think?

This commenter makes a clever quip.

People who work in customer service often feel like they’re constantly in the trenches.

Maybe it’s actually a good thing his service was cancelled.

This customer thought he could get away with being rude, but this employee showed him otherwise.

It never pays off to be mean, y’all.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.