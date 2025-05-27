May 26, 2025 at 9:49 pm

Customer Left His Cart In The Checkout Line While He Kept Shopping, So The Customer Who Was Next In Line Moved In Front Of The Abandoned Cart

by Ben Auxier

By now you’ve probably heard of the Shopping Cart Test.

It’s the theory that you can tell how essentially decent a person is by what they do with a shopping cart after unloading their groceries.

Return it to the corral? Good person. Just sort of push it out of the way? Careless. Shove it in the middle of the lane? Trash goblin.

But what about the etiquette at the counter?

Let’s see how a shopping cart causes problems for these customers.

AITA for passing someone in checkout line after they left the line to get more items?

I was in the self-checkout line at the supermarket with just 3 items (not that it matters).

The person in front of me had a full cart.

While we’re standing there, they leave the line to go grab more stuff.

I move forward and take their spot.

And then comes the return.

They come back a bit later, see that I’m ahead of them now and get mildly angry.

They tell me I’m wrong for taking their place and say “karma is a *****, you’ll be in my shoes someday.”

I told them I won’t – because when I leave a line to get more items, I always go to the back when I return.

Shoulda known better?

Am I, wrong though?

It seems rude to leave a line while people behind you are waiting.

If this kind of behavior was acceptable, what’s stopping anyone from just running to the checkout line immediately when they enter the store and leaving it over and over to keep shopping?

Doesn’t make sense to me.

Same thing goes for people who leave their children in line and resume shopping.

AITA?

The other customer was rude to assume the cart would hold his place in line while he continued to shop.

Let’s see what the comments say on Reddit:

We got some pretty in-depth philosophy about this.

Overall, people were generally ok with it?

There were some downright dissertations.

You can’t hold a spot in line while you shop.

