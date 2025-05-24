Calling a customer service rep “unprofessional” isn’t the power move some people think it is.

What would you do if someone refused to answer basic security questions, berated you on the phone, and then expected full access to their account anyway?

Would you help them anyway?

Or would you follow the rules and let the company’s policies speak for you?

In the following story, one call center representative finds herself dealing with an angry customer, and she finds the perfect way to teach him a lesson.

Here’s what happened.

Customer said I’m unprofessional so I made sure to follow company’s procedures I work in a bank call center. Every customer who calls us must answer a few verification questions, and if they hang up or answer wrong, we need to block their access to the call center, assuming it was an attempt to use someone else’s account. Then, if they call again, every employee will see that the access to call center is denied and to do anything with their account, the caller has to personally go to the branch to unblock the access. One time, I was talking to a very rude customer who demanded everything be done immediately. I told him I would happily do everything he asked for, but first, he needed to answer the questions. He started yelling even louder, called me names, and said I was unprofessional, and hung up.

Fed up, she blocked him from phone help.

So I blocked all of his accesses. Now he will be forced to go to the branch to unblock it and only then he will be able to do what he wanted. And oops, he mentioned that he was abroad, couldn’t go to the branch and that’s why he called us. He thought I was unprofessional, so I made sure I followed our procedures so he would be satisfied. My dear customer, enjoy not being able to use your money for a looong time!

Wow! Maybe next time he’ll watch his tone.

