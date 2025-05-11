Dad Brought His Kids To Work When They Were On Spring Break, But His Coworker Refused To Babysit And Threatened To Call DCFS

Work boundaries exist for a reason, and the workplace is not a free babysitter.

What would you do if a coworker brought their kids to work when them? Would you be willing to keep an eye on them like a free babysitter, or would you make it very clear that the parent is the one who needs to keep an eye on the kids?

This man noticed a full-time employee had left his young kids unattended.

Read the full story below to see what happens.

AITA…not letting company employee leave there kids with me without asking? I’m a contractor that works for a large company. This company has an employee whose kids are on Spring Break (ages 7 and 10). He brings them into the warehouse and leaves them in a back room.

This person noticed the employee leaving without his kids.

As I’m sitting at my desk, I look thru the windows. I see him getting in his car and leaving without his kids. He does not say anything to me but expects me to be responsible and watch them.

He came back and got the kids, but looked annoyed.

I immediately call him and tell him to take them with you or I call DCFS. He turns around, comes back, and gets them, but he gives me a dirty look. So, AITA?

That dad sounds pretty irresponsible.

Let’s find out what others have to say on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Not your responsibility, says this person.

People are calling out the employee.

Here’s another valid point.

And finally, short and simple.

Having a coworker in the office doesn’t mean having free childcare.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.