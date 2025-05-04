Dad Gave His Adult Daughter An Ultimatum About Dirty Dishes, But She Outsmarted Him And Left Him Stuck With The Mess

Some battles with adult kids are harder to win than they seem.

So, what would you do if your grown daughter refused to follow a basic house rule like cleaning up after herself?

Would you just live with it?

Or would you lay down an ultimatum and expect full compliance?

In the following story, one father finds himself facing this very decision, but his daughter doesn’t make it easy for him.

Here’s how it all went down.

Husband told Adult Daughter to wash her dishes or else… Our adult daughter (22) lives at home, and it has been an ongoing battle to get her to wash her own dishes. Yesterday, her father had had enough and gave her an ultimatum. She was to wash the dishes that she had used by the time he got home from work, or he was going to throw them out. Daughter said challenge accepted.

She turned it around on him so good.

Just before he got home from work, she washed the dishes that she wanted to keep, ie, her coffee cup, a special tea cup, and a few other things that only she used, and left the ‘normal’ plates and bowls that everyone tended to use. Hubby got home from work, I pointed out to him what she had done. I was laughing the whole time. Yes, it annoys me when she doesn’t do her dishes. She is a grown woman, working full time, living at home, and can’t be bothered doing her own dishes. She complied in her own way, knowing full well he would not throw out any dishes that we all used, as it would affect everyone.

Wow! He definitely didn’t see that coming.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about her actions.

These parents would put them on her bed.

This person’s parents also put dishes in their bed.

Here’s someone who would not have laughed.

The WiFi password would definitely work.

At least it half worked.

While she didn’t clean all the dishes, it does sound like she cleaned most of the ones she dirtied.

