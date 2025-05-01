Dad Punished His Five-Year-Old Son By Making Him Stand In The Corner, But The Young Mastermind Cut The Buttons Off Every Shirt His Dad Owned As Revenge

Parents and kids have a way of pushing each other’s buttons, but in this story, one clever child made the buttons disappear entirely!

5 year old King of Petty Way back in the early 90s, Dad’s wardrobe consisted of jeans and casual button-down shirts. Maybe a light windbreaker during the mild California winters. That is literally ALL that he owned.

The story started with this father punishing his young son.

When my brother was about 5, he got in trouble for something so trivial, none of us can remember what he did. As punishment, Dad made him stand in the corner for 30 minutes. Not that big of a deal, right?

But no one could have guessed how this boy would retaliate.

The drama subsided, everyone moved on with their lives, and all was quickly forgotten… until about a week later, when we all woke to the sound of Dad having an absolute meltdown because he had nothing to wear. That diabolical little stinker decided to get back at Dad for putting him in the corner by cutting the buttons off of every shirt that Dad owned. He even went through the dirty clothes hamper.

The buttons were never to be seen again, so the dad had to rethink his wardrobe.

And then he hid them. Or threw them away. Who the heck knows? We never saw them again. Dad is strictly a t-shirt guy now. And my little brother is a legend.

This is certainly a story this family will never forget!

Dad may have lost his buttons, but he certainly gained a new level of respect for his son’s creativity.

This little brother will forever be known as the mastermind behind the great button heist.

