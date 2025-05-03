Dad Told His Daughter To Not Take Her Head Off The Pillow, So She Walked Out Of Bed Holding It To Her Head

When kids follow the rules a little too precisely, it’s usually adorable and occasionally genius.

What would you do if your child kept sneaking out of bed, and you finally laid down the law, only to have them show up moments later with a perfectly legal loophole?

Would you stay stern?

Or would you crack up on the spot?

In the following story, one father finds himself in a similar situation with his young daughter.

Here’s how it all played out.

Adorable Compliance – “Don’t take your head off that pillow!” This is one of my parents’ favorite stories about my younger sister. She really tested my parents’ patience, and bedtimes were especially problematic. One night, my sister kept getting out of bed.

She took her dad so literally.

So my Dad finally yelled something like, “You better not take your head off that pillow again!” Next thing they know, she comes around the corner, holding the pillow to her head. I don’t know how successful they were at not laughing, but they laugh about it now.

Too funny! She must’ve looked funny!

What a great story these parents have to carry with them.

