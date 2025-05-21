Difficult Customer Questioned A Bartender’s Pour Without Reason, So They Put On A Performance They Wouldn’t Soon Forget

Some customer complaints are more about control than actual concerns.

One bartender found a clever way to shut them down using nothing more than a measuring glass and an icy cold stare.

Annoying customer complaining about getting less fluid then he paid for, even though he got more and ended up getting less So I don’t work in the gastro industry anymore, but a friend of mine still does, and he perfected this one technique that I’m going to tell you about.

For any US people: 1 dcl = about 3.3 fl. oz. Anytime a customer (it’s always the unpleasant ones that do this) complains about getting a smaller drink—for example, 3 dcl of fresh orange juice—and they think it’s less because the glass doesn’t look that full, even though it’s over 3 dcl, or they get a different glass (because sometimes you run out of a certain type of glass), well…

Anytime they are rude and start complaining, my friend tells them to please wait and says he will fix their problem. While the customer waits in front of him, he proceeds to pull out a 1 dcl measuring glass and starts measuring out exactly 3 dcl and pouring it into another glass while looking directly at the customer.

After he gets exactly 3 dcl, he pours the rest into the sink while still looking directly at the customer (there is always at least 0.5 dcl that goes into the sink). He then takes the new exactly measured glass, hands it to the customer, and says something along the lines of, “Here you go, sir. It’s exactly 3 dcl.” Works like a charm, and they never complain again.

The customer may not have gotten exactly what they wanted, but they did get the message loud and clear.

