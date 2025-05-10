Driver Hit Her Car And Pleaded To Settle Things Outside Of Insurance, But This Woman Refused Because They Fled The Scene

Getting in a car accident can be very stressful for all parties involved.

If a driver hit your car and wanted to settle outside of insurance, would you agree to it, or would you insist on going through insurance?

This woman’s car got hit by a driver who ran a red light.

The driver who hit her car wants to settle outside of insurance, but this woman isn’t sure that’s a good idea.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to settle outside of insurance after someone ran a red light and hit my car? A driver ran a red light just as mine turned green. This caused me to hit their car. I immediately pulled over to the side of the road to avoid blocking traffic. I called the police. During that time, the other driver left the scene.

The police said they would try to identify the other driver.

The police arrived. And I gave them my statement. They told me they would try to identify the other driver using traffic cams but they couldn’t make any promises.

This woman filed a claim with her insurance after the accident.

I had no contact or insurance information for the other party, so I filed a claim with my own insurance to get my car fixed. The damages came out to about $2,500, and I also had to pay a deductible.

The driver begged to settle outside of insurance to prevent higher rates.

A few days later, the police were able to identify the driver. They shared my contact info with them. Almost immediately, I got texts and calls from the person . They were asking me not to go through insurance because it would make their rates skyrocket.

She said no.

I was honestly shocked. They made no attempt to reach out before getting caught. Had they not been identified, I would’ve been left to deal with the full cost on my own. I told them I wasn’t comfortable handling this outside of insurance. Everything made me feel like this needs to be handled formally. The accident, the damage, and the fact that they fled the scene.

She found out that the driver was in their early 20s.

I later found out from the police report that they’re in their early 20s. Maybe it was a mistake or panic, but it doesn’t change what happened. AITA for refusing to settle outside of insurance? Even though it might hurt their insurance?

The other driver is being unreasonable.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This person had a similar experience.

This is a good point.

Who cares what a hit and run driver wants?

Finally, this person agrees with her.

There’s no getting out of this fender bender for this driver.

