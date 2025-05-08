‘Tracks how fast you drive, how hard you accelerate.’ – Driver Said She Joined State Farm’s “Drive Safe and Save” Program To Be Able To Afford Her Car

Money is tight for a lot of people these days, and many folks are looking for any kind of shortcut to save some cash.

If you’re one of those people, you’ll want to pay close attention to what this TikTokker had to say.

Her name is Roderiqua and she talked to viewers about how she was able to afford a car by taking advantage of an insurance program.

Roderiqua said, “So apparently I just sold my soul to the devil.”

She showed viewers a State Farm bluetooth beacon and said, “This little buddy here called a beacon tracks everything that you do. Tracks how fast you drive, how hard you accelerate, how hard you hit your breaks, how fast you turn the corner.”

Roderiqua added, I don’t know how I feel about it, but it’s really the only way I could afford life. So I guess I really don’t have a choice.”

She told viewers that the tracker saves her $116 per month on car insurance.

The TikTokker told viewers, “So if you see me driving 25 miles an hour in a 35, mind your business. If you see me turning a corner like a turtle, mind your business.”

This sounds like a pretty sweet deal!

