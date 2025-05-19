Employee Claims Unused Office After Boss Says It’s Fair Game, But Now A Senior Coworker Is Calling Them Out Behind Their Back

Some perks are too tempting to pass up, especially when no one else is using them.

What would you do if your workplace had a perfectly good private office sitting empty for months, but no one used it because of an unwritten rule?

Would you wait your turn based on seniority?

Or would you just move in and see what happens?

In the following story, one analyst finds themselves in this exact situation and decides to seize the day, but not everyone is impressed.

Here’s how it played out.

AITA – Taking an open office at my company despite not having seniority I recently moved to a smaller building at the large company I’ve been with for 5 years. There is a small area I’m in that they have us 4 analysts/engineers work from (all on different teams). Two are in the field a lot and I don’t have any issue with this about. The other person is my same lvl but has worked in the building full time longer and is much older When I got my desk I notice there is an unused office with a view. I asked the other person why nobody takes it? They said it’s been unused for almost a year but only managers can have offices. Anyways a few weeks later my boss visited and I joked (knew what I was doing) that I wanted to steal the office till it was assigned and he said I definitely should.

He went for it anyway.

So, anyways, I told the person I was thinking of using the office till assigned, but specifically said to them, “unless you want it, as you have seniority.” They said no, it’s not allowed, and the manager said no one should use it. Anyways, my manager is slightly higher than hers, so I just took it and said if anyone kicks me out, it’s no biggie. Now she is apparently upset with me and one of the engineers who is my buddy said she complained about me to him. AITA?

Wow! What a waste of an office.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit relate to this situation.

This person hopes someone kicks him out and locks the door.

According to this comment, he should’ve let her know the office was available.

As this person points out, the details about the bosses are not important here.

Here’s an interesting point.

He probably should’ve gotten permission.

There’s nothing worse than working with someone who thinks they’re entitled to whatever they want.

